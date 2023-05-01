D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $421,000 in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 600.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $154.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.33 and its 200 day moving average is $160.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $137.46 and a one year high of $176.75.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.