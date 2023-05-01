D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $438,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $50.22 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.82.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

