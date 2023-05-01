D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 169.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Northland Securities cut shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

MP opened at $21.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 13.27.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 24.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

