D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSAGet Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 65.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $294.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $395.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.78.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

