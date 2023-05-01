D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 279 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 160,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,000. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $110.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $113.20.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.