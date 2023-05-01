D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 371 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $52.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.35. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

