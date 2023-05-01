D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 39 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $320.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.35 and a 200 day moving average of $314.97. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.