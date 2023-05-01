D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 610 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $54.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.68. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $54.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.
iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.
