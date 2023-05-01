D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,023,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,099.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,599,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.