D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Masco were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Masco by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,601 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masco by 1,031.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,950 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,680,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 3,316.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 689,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Masco by 1,069.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 424,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,057,000 after purchasing an additional 387,925 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,938,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,227 shares of company stock valued at $17,222,643. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Masco stock opened at $53.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.87. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

