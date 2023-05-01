Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 2,111.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,541,000 after buying an additional 265,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the second quarter worth about $8,966,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth about $7,324,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 16.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 507,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,262,000 after buying an additional 71,016 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Danaos during the first quarter worth about $4,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Danaos in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaos in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $57.93 on Monday. Danaos Co. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $88.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.61.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.09. Danaos had a net margin of 56.30% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $252.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.02%.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in 1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

