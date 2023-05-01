DaVita (DVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. DaVita has set its FY23 guidance at $5.45-6.95 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $5.45-$6.95 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 74.02%. DaVita’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DaVita to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $90.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.09. DaVita has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $111.04.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $107,511.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 847.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

