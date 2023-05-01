Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,984 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 163,159 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

DELL stock opened at $43.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The company had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

