Denny’s Co. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Denny’s in a research note issued on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

DENN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, CL King upped their price target on Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $11.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.66 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 67.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gail Sharps Myers sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $85,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 34.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

