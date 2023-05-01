Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $50.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $47.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -23.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Featured Stories

