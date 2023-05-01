Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN) versus biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Head to Head Review

Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) and biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diamond Wellness and biote’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Wellness $9.68 million N/A -$5.59 million N/A N/A biote $164.96 million 2.75 -$970,000.00 N/A N/A

biote has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Wellness.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A biote 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Diamond Wellness and biote, as provided by MarketBeat.

biote has a consensus target price of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 60.99%. Given biote’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe biote is more favorable than Diamond Wellness.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Wellness and biote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Wellness N/A N/A N/A biote N/A -32.04% 10.86%

Volatility and Risk

Diamond Wellness has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biote has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Diamond Wellness shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of biote shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

biote beats Diamond Wellness on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Wellness

Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

