DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 564.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in DMC Global during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in DMC Global by 339.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in DMC Global by 25.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DMC Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on DMC Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised DMC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

DMC Global Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BOOM opened at $18.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.50 million, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.63. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.23 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

DMC Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

