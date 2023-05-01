Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,394 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $57.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

