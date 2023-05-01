Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,589,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $12,124,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after buying an additional 116,100 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after buying an additional 29,003 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.1 %

DPZ opened at $317.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $291.00 and a fifty-two week high of $426.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.50.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.