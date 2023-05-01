DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,669 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in DoorDash by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,733,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,357,000 after acquiring an additional 936,811 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,895,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,679,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,422,000 after purchasing an additional 321,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $3,966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $105,510.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 322,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,857,108.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $3,966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 738,381 shares of company stock valued at $42,601,150. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.95.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $61.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $89.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.73.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.