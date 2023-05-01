DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $112.41 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

