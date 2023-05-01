Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 10,980 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,980 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $107.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

