Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Position Cut by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 44.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 30,393 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at $682,000.

NYSE:DPG opened at $12.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $15.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

