Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,871,000 after buying an additional 562,352 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,619,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $866,497,000 after buying an additional 201,583 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Edison International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,413,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EIX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edison International Stock Performance

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $73.60 on Monday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 184.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

