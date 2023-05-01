EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 694,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,296,000 after buying an additional 291,930 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 50,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $107.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $122.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

