Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $971,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,476 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,826,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,525,555,000 after acquiring an additional 424,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,737,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,526,687,000 after acquiring an additional 245,336 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $169.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.24.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

