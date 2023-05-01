Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EHC. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of EHC stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $69.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.62.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,746,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,060,000 after acquiring an additional 55,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,613,000 after buying an additional 111,745 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,423,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,575,000 after buying an additional 104,492 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,722,000 after purchasing an additional 73,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

