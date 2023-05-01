Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.35.

Shares of ETR opened at $107.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $122.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Read More

