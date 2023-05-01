EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Position Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 987.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 89,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPR opened at $41.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

