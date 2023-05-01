EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,187 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EQT were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQT opened at $34.84 on Monday. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 41.96%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on EQT shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

