Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Equitable were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Equitable by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 80.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju acquired 2,096 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,254.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equitable Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The business’s revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

