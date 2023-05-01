Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 390.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,703 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 89.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 74.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 2.8 %

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.26 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $213,584.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

