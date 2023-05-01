Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 540,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 234,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of ETD opened at $27.93 on Monday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $186.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETD shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Recommended Stories

