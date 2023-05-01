Evercore ISI Boosts Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $265.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an inline rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $262.38.

Hershey Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $273.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. Hershey has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $273.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.11.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 12.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Hershey by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,543,000 after acquiring an additional 32,396 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

