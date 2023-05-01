EverQuote (EVER) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect EverQuote to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. EverQuote has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $88.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.19 million. On average, analysts expect EverQuote to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $6.97 on Monday. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 10,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $129,121.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 163,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,627.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 12,995 shares of company stock worth $167,020 in the last 90 days. 41.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in EverQuote by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

