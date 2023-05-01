Evolent Health (EVH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Evolent Health has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $382.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.68 million. On average, analysts expect Evolent Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Stock Up 1.4 %

EVH stock opened at $36.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $3,847,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,914,235.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $3,847,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,914,235.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 73,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,544,601.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,223,031.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 384,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,003,755. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 254.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 199.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EVH. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.