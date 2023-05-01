Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.1% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $1,807,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $480.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.57. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.61.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

