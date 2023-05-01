Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Short Interest Up 10.1% in April

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,450,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the March 31st total of 150,330,000 shares. Currently, 31.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFIE opened at $0.17 on Monday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $129.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIE. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49,090 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50,979 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 688.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

