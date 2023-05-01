Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Insider Activity

Federated Hermes Price Performance

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,979.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,036,979.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,417 shares of company stock worth $447,061 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FHI stock opened at $41.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 39.58%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

