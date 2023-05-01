Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Position Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,796 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 9,389,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,891,000 after buying an additional 269,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after buying an additional 104,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,872,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,971,000 after buying an additional 319,051 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,536,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,010,000 after buying an additional 330,462 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

NYSE FNF opened at $35.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.44. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

