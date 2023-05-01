First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,857 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Busey were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Busey during the first quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in First Busey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Busey by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.86. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

In related news, Director George Barr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $198,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,361.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,850 shares in the company, valued at $817,181.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Barr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $198,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,361.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $772,726 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BUSE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

