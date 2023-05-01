First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,278 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 66 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 220.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,007.18 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,091.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $819.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $802.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 4.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 70 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $710.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,702.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,701.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,798 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.