First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 147.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,790.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

