First Interstate Bank Sells 310 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Interstate Bank cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,109 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.2% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after buying an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,440,386 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,514,665,000 after buying an additional 208,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,345,546 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,396,477,000 after buying an additional 215,103 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.88.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $307.26 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $308.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.53 and its 200 day moving average is $253.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

