First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.33 billion.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 0.3 %

FM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.21.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$32.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.29. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$18.67 and a 1-year high of C$39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.42%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

