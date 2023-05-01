First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMHI. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,871,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,126,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $920,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $46.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.05. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $44.09 and a one year high of $49.49.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

