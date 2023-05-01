Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,426 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAL. Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.16.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.9 %

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,738.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 and sold 33,451 shares worth $1,276,344. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $34.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

