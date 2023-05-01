Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 127,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Birchview Capital LP increased its position in Prothena by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 127,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Prothena by 7,675.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 345,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
Prothena Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $52.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.14. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $66.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at Prothena
In other Prothena news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $726,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prothena news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $726,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $968,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,200. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PRTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.22.
About Prothena
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
