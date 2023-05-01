Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 127,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Birchview Capital LP increased its position in Prothena by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 127,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Prothena by 7,675.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 345,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $52.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.14. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $66.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 216.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4058.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $726,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prothena news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $726,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $968,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,200. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.22.

About Prothena

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.