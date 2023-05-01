Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Buys New Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,000. Avidity Biosciences accounts for about 0.7% of Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 173,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after acquiring an additional 294,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 14.8 %

Shares of RNA stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $878.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,886.33% and a negative return on equity of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Avidity Biosciences

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $78,141.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $236,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,121 shares of company stock valued at $336,584 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

