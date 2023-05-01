Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Invests $434,000 in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW)

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAMSW opened at $3.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.62.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on research and development of transformative therapies for metabolic diseases and Alzheimer's disease. The company develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead investigational candidate, obicetrapib, is a novel, selective inhibitor that targets the Cholesteryl Ester Transfer Protein (CETP), which transports cholesterol from high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) to low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).

