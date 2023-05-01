Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Invests $434,000 in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW)

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NAMSW opened at $3.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.62.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NewAmsterdam Pharma (NAMSW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAMSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.